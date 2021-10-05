Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ADTRAN by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,663,000 after purchasing an additional 177,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,064,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $902.77 million, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

