Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $197,000 in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 673.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNL opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

