Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth $778,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52 week low of $83.88 and a 52 week high of $92.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.78.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

