Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.550-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

ETR stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

