Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $192.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

