Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 247.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 1,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,915. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.