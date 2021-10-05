EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.37

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 4479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 3.55.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after buying an additional 738,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.