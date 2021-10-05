Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.83.

EDV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,829. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.38.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

