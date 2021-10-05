Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.220-$2.305 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $839.04 million-$848.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.89 million.Endava also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.580-$0.607 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.33.

Get Endava alerts:

NYSE:DAVA opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 132.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.