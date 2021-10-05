Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,132 shares of company stock worth $158,225,648. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $224.85 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $221.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

