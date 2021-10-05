Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,191 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,813 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $143.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

