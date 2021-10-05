Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

