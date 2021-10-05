Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Educational Development stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.10. Educational Development has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

