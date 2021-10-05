Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Edison International comprises approximately 6.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $124,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,755. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

