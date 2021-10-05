EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. RadNet accounts for 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of RadNet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter valued at $10,966,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $9,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 86.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 32.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RDNT remained flat at $$28.88 on Tuesday. 2,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,058. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

