EAM Investors LLC Sells 14,090 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion accounts for 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

