EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 151,566 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 151,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. AngioDynamics makes up 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2,340.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 226.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. 459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

