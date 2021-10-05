EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 256.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $112.08. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.93. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,112 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

