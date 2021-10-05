EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.19 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average is $176.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.