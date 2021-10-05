EAM Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,634 shares during the period. Identiv accounts for about 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.07% of Identiv worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $301,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.16. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,764. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.59 million, a P/E ratio of -474.50 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $101,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,219 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

