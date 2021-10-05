EAM Investors LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,814 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Affimed worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,960. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

