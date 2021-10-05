EAM Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,348 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,677,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 9,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,165. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

