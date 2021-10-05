EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 110,085 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 110,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

CommScope stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 85,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,611. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

