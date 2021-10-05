EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP raised its stake in XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,364. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,221 shares in the company, valued at $100,360,436.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,000 shares of company stock worth $32,249,175. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

