EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,987 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AtriCure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,880 shares of company stock worth $5,242,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,842. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

