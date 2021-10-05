EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,584 Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $17,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,112. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KALU traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.08. 607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,084. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.09 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day moving average of $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.