EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 276,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. PLx Pharma accounts for approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $16,931,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,468 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXP. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ PLXP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,452. The company has a market capitalization of $509.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

