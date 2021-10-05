EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 12,012 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

SKY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. 2,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.