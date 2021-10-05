EAM Global Investors LLC Reduces Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. Analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

