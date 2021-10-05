EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 90,129 American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 90,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. American Outdoor Brands comprises 0.9% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOUT traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,089. The company has a market cap of $356.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

