EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 222,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000. Precision Drilling comprises about 2.6% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 1.67% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Precision Drilling stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,595. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.