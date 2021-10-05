EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

