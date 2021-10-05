EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,392 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Perficient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

PRFT traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,377. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $123.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

