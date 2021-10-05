EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 117,319 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.40% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

LAND traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $714.26 million, a P/E ratio of -67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

