E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$920.00 and last traded at C$920.00. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$934.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$921.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$934.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2.76.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$59.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$928.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $80.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

E-L Financial Company Profile (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

