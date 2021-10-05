Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.13. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

