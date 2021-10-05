Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.
Shares of TSE:DNG opened at C$2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.13. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.64 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile
