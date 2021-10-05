DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.59.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

