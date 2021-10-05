Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

