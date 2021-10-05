Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.29 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dropbox by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 36.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 11.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

