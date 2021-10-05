Dora Factory Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00013468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $16.48 million and $13.89 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,113.34 or 0.08231167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00260008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00112163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

