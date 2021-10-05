DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.15.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE:DASH opened at $197.68 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,066,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,538,225. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $534,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.