Donut Reaches Market Capitalization of $919,681.31 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Donut has a total market cap of $919,681.31 and approximately $9,361.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00107988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00139828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,913.09 or 0.99880721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.93 or 0.06729529 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

