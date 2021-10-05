Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of DOMO traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.30. 265,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,523. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.95. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 249,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 18.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domo by 130.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

