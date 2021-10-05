DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $50,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $91,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $113,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

