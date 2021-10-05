Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 75.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

DFAI stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $30.44.

