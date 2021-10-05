Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,132,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.49% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $214,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

