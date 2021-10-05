Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,914,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $207,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $161,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

