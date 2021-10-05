Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 47,149 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,487,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $200,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIG opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

