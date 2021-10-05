Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 209,713 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,423,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $188,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,044,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after buying an additional 1,466,245 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,617,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,379,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

