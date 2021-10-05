Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,697,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Domtar worth $203,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth about $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after acquiring an additional 655,910 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

UFS opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

